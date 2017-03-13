WINDER - Spencer, “Spink” Patrick, 76, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017.
A native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary Hill Patrick. Mr. Patrick was preceded in death by the love of his life, Janice Marie Royal Patrick on February 4, 2011. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with C. A. Rutledge Construction Company of Winder, and was later employed by Johns-Manville Corporation of Winder. Mr. Patrick was a member of The Winder First Baptist Church and graduated from Winder-Barrow High School in 1958.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Rosemary Patrick; grandsons, William Patrick and Jackson Patrick, all of Dallas, Ga.; siblings and spouses, Barry and Debbie Patrick, Winder, Pam and James Tullis, Stockbridge, and Roger and Wanda Patrick, Winder.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Mantooth officiating. The Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
‘Spink’ Patrick (03-12-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry