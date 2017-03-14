BOC approves moratorium

A Madison County moratorium on growth is in effect.
Madison County commissioners shut down growth-related decisions for 90 days March 6 to review long-term county plans and guidelines.
Commissioners Lee Allen, Tripp Strickland and Theresa Bettis voted in favor of a 90-day moratorium, while John Pethel and Jim Escoe voted against the move.
The board initially considered a six-month moratorium, but Allen proposed that the board implement a three-month halt on development, with an option to extend the moratorium another 90 days if needed.
“We need to take a step back to make sure we’re doing what’s proper,” said Allen. “We’re trying to move in the right direction.”
Strickland said planning for growth is a huge issue and that the board will have to work hard over the next three months to set up a good plan.
“We got one shot to get this right,” he said.
Escoe said the board should review plans for growth, but he said he didn’t see why it couldn’t be done while business continued as usual. He said a moratorium is not in the public’s interest.
“We’re putting the world on hold to have meetings,” said Escoe. “We can have meetings while these people’s lives go on.”
The moratorium applies to:
•Re-zoning of any property or portion of property to the RR, R-1, R-2, or R-3 classifications that would create a major subdivision as defined in the County’s subdivision regulations.
•Paving or repaving any county road or accepting any new road into the county road system; and
•Approval or issuance of any building permit for the construction or expansion of any structure intended to house poultry, except when to expand an existing farm to no more than three total houses on the farm.
