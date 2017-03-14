Despite pleas from the community, the Braselton Town Council approved a controversial warehouse request on Monday.
In a split vote, the council approved annexing and rezoning 32 acres on Hwy. 124 near Davis Street for a 462,000 sq. ft. distribution center. Becky Richardson voted in opposition.
Read the story in the March 15 issue of The Braselton News.
Council approves warehouse in split vote
