Lucille Hughey Cooper (03-12-17)

JEFFERSON - Lucille Hughey Cooper, 79, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 12, 2017.
She was the wife of the Rev. Roger E. Cooper and the daughter of the late Rev. V.S. and Mrs. Lucy Bell Hughey.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at Galilee Christian Church, 2191 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, with burial to follow at St. Paul First Baptist Church in Jefferson. Visitation will be on Friday from 12 noon to 1 p.m., at the church, just prior to the services beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Forestglen Mortuary, Jefferson.
