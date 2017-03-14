MCMS student arrested with gun at school

A Madison County Middle School student was arrested Tuesday morning just before noon for carrying a loaded handgun on his person.
According to Capt. Jimmy Patton of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Brandon Moss took the student into custody after school administrators learned about the handgun from other students, who told them the student had bragged about having the firearm.
A preliminary investigation and interviews with the student by Moss and Sheriff Michael Moore indicated that the juvenile took the firearm from a vehicle belonging to his parents without their knowledge or consent. Patton stressed that there was no indication that the firearm was brandished or that any student or faculty member were threatened by the student. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this incident.
Patton said the juvenile was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he remains in custody until a hearing can be scheduled. He also said there was a fully-loaded magazine in the gun, according to the report.
School superintendent Dr. Allen McCannon sent a letter out to all school system parents Tuesday afternoon informing them of the incident.
In the letter, McCannon stated that a MCMS student had been found in possession of a handgun and emphasized that the student had not threatened anyone with it.
“The student was not angry with anyone and was not having problems with any student or adult,” McCannon stated. He went on to say that the student had shown the weapon to three other students in the bathroom.
“These students told teachers; they are heroes,” McCannon stated. “The parents of these three students have been contacted by phone.”
In McCannon’s letter, he stated that the gun was “not loaded, but bullets were found.”
When asked about this, Patton said it was a semi-automatic weapon, so it was possible McCannon meant that the magazine was not loaded into the chamber of the handgun.
“As a parent of a student at MCMS, I fully understand your feelings as you read this letter,” McCannon further stated in the letter. “I can assure you that all staff members at MCMS and the entire school system have the safety of your child as our top priority.”
He said the school administrators cannot discuss the child’s name or their punishment or consequences, however he did refer parents to the student handbook.
McCannon told The Journal that the punishment, following federal guidelines, is a one calendar year expulsion if the student is found guilty.
He also said the letter, and a text telling parents to expect a letter, were sent out in an effort to remain transparent.
“Any time an incident of this nature occurs, parents will always be informed.”
