Lula looks at directional sign for downtown area

The Lula City Council is looking for ways to bring visitors to the downtown area. At a meeting held Monday, March 13, city manager Dennis Bergin presented a design for a directional sign proposed to be placed at the intersection of Athens Street and Hwy. 365.
Local businesses would be allowed, possibly on a rotational system, to rent a small space to list their business on either side of the sign.
“One of the things that would be a plus about this type sign is to let people know all the services and businesses that are available in the immediate area,” said Bergin.
Bobbie Turner and David Wiley, members of Springfield Baptist Church, were present at the meeting and requested permission to place directional signs to the church. According to Ms. Turner, Springfield Baptist Church, located at the corner of Hammett Street and Eighth Street, is 141years old.
Ms. Turner indicated there are no signs within the city directing to the church.
Although signs cannot be placed in right-of-way, Mayor Milton Turner suggested the members contact property owners for permission to install small directional signs on their property.
For more coverage from the Lula City Council meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
