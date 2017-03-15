Drew resigns as CHS principal

The longtime principal at Commerce High School, Donnie Drew, has resigned, effective June 14.
Drew has been CHS principal for 34 years, Supt. Joy Tolbert said.
His resignation will end an education career of more than half a century.
Drew submitted his resignation to the board because he “retired” in 2014, Tolbert explained.
See the full story in the March 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
