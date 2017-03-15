Students’ food likings differ from east to west

Jackson County school kids have different tastes in foods depending on where they live, according to county school system officials.
During a discussion at last Thursday’s Jackson County Board of Education meeting about raising lunch and breakfast prices, director of nutrition services Debra Morris said that the county is “a tale of two cities” when it comes to student food preferences.
She said students on the west side of the county prefer more fusion, Asian and Tex-Mex styles of food. And west side students tend to bring lunch from home more often than students on the east side of the county.
“Their (west side) tastes are more sophisticated than the east side,” Morris said. She gave the example that meatloaf and mashed potatoes would be popular on the east side, but not as welcomed on the west side.
