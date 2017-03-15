Former mayor, state rep. facing drug charges

A former state representative and former mayor of the City of Commerce is facing several drug charges after he was arrested for a bench warrant.
Tommy Michael Stephenson, 62, 84 Barber Street, Commerce, was arrested for crossing the jail guard line with drugs, drugs not in original container, failure to appear-bench warrant on charges of no insurance, possession of a Schedule II drug (Oxycodone), possession of a Schedule IV drug (Clonazepam) and possession of dangerous drugs (Diclofenac).
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Banks Crossing restaurant on reports of a man with an active warrant. Stephenson was transported to the Jackson County Jail and authorities found 9.5 pills in his socks.
He told officers he had a prescription and told them exactly what the pills were.
He was initially charged with pills not in original container and advised there would be more charges if they learned he didn’t have a prescription.
See more arrests in the March 15 issue of The Jackson Herald.
