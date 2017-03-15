SOCCER: Lady Leopards open region with road win

The Banks County High School girls’ soccer team came into last Thursday’s match vs. Monticello on a two-game losing streak.
The Lady Leopards had been outscored 12-3 in those two losses. Against the Lady Hurricanes, Banks found its offense early in the game and didn’t look back.
The Lady Leopards blew by the Lady Hurricanes 4-1 in the team’s first Region 8-AA match of the season.
“Very good to get the first (win in region),” head coach Tammy Kennedy said. “Everyone did a good job tonight.
“The defense was solid. We had several people step up and score for us. So, we’re looking forward to the rest of the region and scoring some more.”
McKinley Bramlett and Crystal Magdaleno scored two goals apiece.
Last Thursday’s game was also the team’s first game in over two weeks.
To read the rest of the story, check out the March 15 edition of the Banks County News.
