Even in a 7-4 loss Monday at Jefferson, Banks County head baseball coach Tom Kelley praised his squad for not quitting when the lead was 7-1 in the top of the seventh inning.
“Tonight, down 7-1, we pulled some guys off the bench and they made things happen,” Kelley said. “They get on base. We get a big one-out double by Cade Cotton and bring it to 7-4.
“We had bases load with two outs there and we had the tying run on first base.”
The loss Monday is the third loss in four games for the Leopards (6-7). They split a doubleheader last Friday against Hart County and dropped a region game to Elbert County last Tuesday.
“It’s always good to play good teams,” Kelley said about the stretch. “One thing they don’t do is quit. Our guys don’t quit. They may get beat but they don’t ever quit. That’s what I like to see in these tough non-region games we play.”
Along with Cotton’s two-run one-out double in the seventh, CJ Thomas connected for a single and a double and two RBIs in the loss.
The Leopards will host the Dragons today for the first of four games at home, which includes a doubleheader Friday against region opponent Putnam County and one game next Tuesday against region opponent Rabun County.
To read the rest of the story, check out the March 15 edition of the Banks County News.
BASEBALL: Banks looks to get back on track vs. Putnam Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry