RECAPS: BCHS golf and tennis

TENNIS
The Banks County High School boys’ tennis team went 1-1 last week in region action.
The team defeated Monticello last Tuesday 4-0. Gabe Martin, Gabe Caudell and Griffin Goodwin all won in singles action. Hunter Payne and Stetson Boswell won at No. 1 doubles. The second doubles didn’t finish due to the power going out.
The team lost 3-2 at Elbert County last Thursday. Gabe Martin won at No. 1 singles and Boswell and Tyler Morris won at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Leopards lost to Elbert 4-1. Emily Morris and Lauren Collins scored the lone point for the Lady Leopards.
Against Monticello, the Lady Leopards were unable to complete the contest as rain suspended play with the score 2-2. Jill Martinet, playing at No. 3 singles, split the first two sets with her opponent, before rain suspended the match.
Head coach Wendy Collins said administration from both schools is trying to “come to an agreement” as to how to finish the match.
Monticello is a region opponent.
GOLF
The Banks County boys’ golf team defeated Jackson County 203 to 206 last Wednesday at Traditions of Braselton Golf Club.
The team was led by Luke Gosnell, who fired 42.
“The (team) is just getting stronger every day and more confident in their abilities,” head coach Jonathan Kelley said.
The girls’ team lost its match to the Lady Panthers.
“The girls are filling in the holes that were made after losing three seniors last year,” Kelley said. “I was very proud of how the girls, despite having two out with injuries, stepped up and performed strong in their match.”
