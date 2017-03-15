Irene Funderburk (03-14-17)

JEFFERSON - Irene Hollis Funderburk, 82, entered into rest Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Mrs. Funderburk was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late L. J. and Annie Maude Crane Hollis. She was a member of the Arcade Community Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Funderburk was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Funderburk; a son, Michael Funderburk; sisters, Judy Owens, Jean Evans and Betty Hamilton; and brothers, Stanley Hollis and Hoyt Hollis.

Survivors include two sons, Rick Funderburk, Florida, and Randy Funderburk, Covington; sister, Debbie Poole, Gainesville; brothers, J.D. Hollis, Royston, Jimmy Hollis, Pendergrass, and Danny Hollis, Demorest; eight grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Knight officiating with burial to follow in the Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

