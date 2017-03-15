TRACK: Leopards take 2nd at Jefferson Relays

The Banks County boys’ track and field team showed Saturday that it can compete with bigger programs.
The boys finished second out of 10 teams. at the Jefferson Relays at Jefferson Memorial Stadium. They scored 95 points. Jefferson won the event.
“I expected us to do well. I don’t think I expected second place,” head coach William Foster said. “I was pretty happy about that.”
Finishing ahead of schools like Winder-Barrow, North Oconee and North Hall was “really big,” Foster added.
“Jefferson (is) super strong,” Foster said. “But I think in kind of a classic meet, that’s a been around for a long time, I felt good about really doing well there.”
Bryce Bennett led the team, winning two events: 100-meter dash and the long jump.
This is Bennett’s first year from the 100-meter dash, Foster said. It’s also his second victory in three meets in the event.
