Single ‘no’ vote defeats condo community request

A single “no” vote defeated a request for a condominium and commercial community in downtown Braselton.
Braselton Town Council member Becky Richardson voted against a rezoning request for 14 acres at the water towers on Hwy. 124. Council members Peggy Slappey and Tony Funari both recused themselves, so Richardson’s opposing vote was the only one needed to defeat the request.
Tommy Slappey, co-owner of Peggy Slappey Properties, requested the rezoning with plans to construct 101 condominium residences and 18,000 sq. ft. of commercial building space.
Read more about the Braselton Town Council meeting in the March 15 issue of The Braselton News.
