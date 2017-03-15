Man uses real estate box for drug delivery

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, March 15. 2017
A man was reported last week after delivering drugs inside a Hoschton neighborhood.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to Meadow Vista Lane on reports of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
A man in a white Toyota Prius was seen dropping drugs in a real estate information box. A nearby resident saw the man put something in the box and later saw it was a baggie with a rock substance inside.
Officers suspect it is drugs.
The complainant said the vehicle constantly delivers drugs to a woman in the neighborhood.
See more incidents in the March 15 issue of The Braselton News.
