BASEBALL: Trefren dominates on mound again in Dragon win

Jefferson coach Tommy Knight could get used to this.
Brandon Trefren continued his string of stellar starts, allowing just one hit over five innings with six strikeouts Monday in the Dragons’ 7-4 win over Banks County.
“He’s thrown the ball really well,” Knight said. “His last three outings have been just like that. If he keeps doing that, we’ve got a shot to win every game he pitches.”
Trefren has allowed just two hits over his last 16 innings of work.
“He’s throwing strikes, which is the main thing,” Knight said. “He’s been able to throw to both sides of the plate with a couple of different pitches.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
