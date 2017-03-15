Fast start continues for Dragon track team

The Jefferson boys’ track team hopes its strong start this spring is an indication of things to come in both April and May.
The Dragons hosted and won the Jefferson Relays on Saturday, finishing with 147 points to take the first-place trophy by a 52-point margin.
Coach Tim Corbett said his team has potential, “but we’re still about halfway through getting there.”
The Dragons were bolstered by first-place finishes from Dontae Wilson (discus, 145-01), Tanner Carson (300-meter hurdles, 42.06) and J.T. Minish (high jump, 6-0).
Jefferson also produced relay victories in the 4 x 100 meters (45.07), 4 x 400 meters (3:35.85), 4 x 800 meters (8:23.51) and 4 x 1,600 meters (18:45.91).
“It was good; it was neat to see that,” Corbett said. “We have some pretty good, quality depth on this team.”
Jefferson set a new 4 x 1,600 record with its time of 18:45.91. The Dragons added runner-up finishes in both the sprint and distance medleys.
For the rest of this story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
