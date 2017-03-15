BASEBALL: Tigers down Rabun Co., Lakeview

Wednesday, March 15. 2017
The Commerce Tiger baseball team saw a little of everything during a three-game stretch last week.


There was solid pitching, timely hitting and a lot of runs scored. Through it all, the Tigers (8-5) managed to go 2-1, defeating Rabun County 13-12 and Lakeview Academy 9-1. The one loss came against George Walton Academy 11-2.
Going into the three-game stretch, head coach Steve Cotrell said it would show how much “improvement” the team has made thus far into the season.
“I felt like Wednesday we were very, very flat against George Walton,” Cotrell said. “I thought we bounced back (Thursday) and (Friday), especially being young and trying to grow up."
For more, read the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

