GOLF: Commerce falls to Jefferson

The Commerce High School boys' golf team fell to Jefferson on Tuesday 177-208.
Jeremy Davis was the Tigers' low medalist, firing a 42. Josh Campbell (48), Carter Culp (59) and Cade Tootle (59) rounded out the scorers for Commerce.
"It was a brutally cold afternoon and we could tell that the kids were struggling with it, but they kept grinding and finished," head coach Matthew Lund said. "The weather was definitely a factor, but there were still some major mistakes across the board that will need to be addressed in the days to come. We have played much better than what we showed Tuesday.
"I was proud of Jeremy, not only for his good play, but for how he kept his head up after a few mistakes and made up for them with better shots. His last hole of the day was a par on No. 2, and his approach shot was a thing of beauty. He is one of the best players in the area and as a sophomore, is going to be fun to watch going forward. Josh finished well but had some early struggles that took a toll on him."
Girls' golf
The Commerce Lady Tiger golf team finished 13th out of 21 teams at the White County Spring Swing last Saturday.
The team shot 318 led by McKenzie McRee’s 100. Channing Martin shot 103 and Abby Fitzpatrick and Ellie Wilkes fired a 115.
“I was happy about the way we competed,” head coach Warren Standridge said.
