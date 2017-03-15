The Jackson County boys’ tennis team has already matched last year’s win total with plenty of the season still left to play.
The Panthers moved to 6-0 with a 5-0 victory over Monroe Area on home on Thursday.
Kyle Graves and David Cristea both won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, respectively. At one doubles, Hayden Dutton and Nick Bergeron also won 6-0, 6-0.
Jackson County (6-0, 1-0) received forfeit victories at line three singles and line two doubles.
GIRLS MOVE TO 3-3
The Jackson County girls’ tennis team evened its record at 3-3 with a 5-0 win at home on Thursday over Monroe Area.
Serina Bergeron won at one singles 6-1, 6-0. Jordan Scott won at two singles 6-0, 6-1. At three singles, Aspen Reeves prevailed 6-0, 6-1. Both doubles teams of Melissa Clark and Madison Rodriguez and Kaci Holycross and Tori Fortune won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Panthers (3-3, 1-0) have won two straight matches.
TOUGH MATCHES AHEAD
Both the boys’ and girls’ face a stacked schedule this week. The teams were set to take on Morgan County on Tuesday at home and will face Class 6A Winder-Barrow today (Wednesday) at home. The teams will travel to Franklin County Thursday and resume suspended matches with Hart County on the road Friday. Those matches were left unfinished from Tuesday due to rain.
TENNIS: Jackson Co. boys equal win total from last year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry