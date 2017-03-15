Jefferson records first-ever tennis victory over Oconee

It was only a regular season match in early March, but it marked one of the biggest wins in Jefferson boys’ tennis history.
The Dragons swept Oconee County 5-0 at home on Thursday to earn their first-ever victory over the powerhouse Warriors.
“First off, we have tremendous respect for what coach (Derek) Han does and Oconee,” Jefferson coach Allen Thompson said. “We always have. It’s just a credit to our players and the time that they’ve invested over these years to get ourselves in a position where we can compete and do this.”
Jefferson clinched the long-awaited victory after taking a 3-0 lead after singles play.
Marcus Berninger won 6-2, 6-3 over Connor McCarthy at No. 1 singles. Caden Mantooth outlasted Gabe Young 7-6, 7-5 at No. 2 singles. Blake Lanthrop grabbed a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles over Andrew Davis.
The Dragons finished off the sweep in doubles play.
The No. 1 tandem of Caleb Tyler and Caleb Wells won 6-3, 7-6 over Malachy Mejias and Jake Boram, followed by a 7-6, 6-0 win from Del Jakins and Cooper Kework at No. 2 doubles over Nikita Papik and Gavin Pearlman.
