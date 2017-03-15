BASEBALL: East Jackson swept by Athens Christian last week

By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
East Jackson dropped a three-game series with Athens Christian last week, losing the trio of contests by a combined 42-3.
The Eagles (3-11) fell 18-0 on Thursday at home and were then swept in a Friday road doubleheader 10-0 and 14-3. The only runs for East Jackson came when Jake Varner smashed a two-run bomb in the third game of the series.
Coach Tedd Sims was proud of his team’s effort despite the series outcome.
“As a team, we must learn how to compete for seven innings,” he said.
In the first game, it was all Athens Christian as Archie Killian lead the way with two homeruns and five RBIs with teammate Blayze Haddock on his heels with two doubles and four RBIs. In the second game of the series Maddox Seagraves and Ladd Fortson had the big performances with a triple and a double with five of the 10 runs scored between the two. In the third game, Josh Adair kept the game close with two great defensive plays going into the fourth inning before Varner’s homerun cut Athens Christian’s lead to 6-3 in the fourth inning. But Athens Christian plated eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to finish off the series.
For the rest of this story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
