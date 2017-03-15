BASEBALL: Panther coach praises gritty effort in loss

Wednesday, March 15. 2017
By Kyle Funderburk
Jackson County kept up with Oconee County for all seven innings Friday night, but it was unable to score any more runs at the end to come out on top.
Jackson County (9-4, 0-0) lost 7-5, but its last out of the game came with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.


“My kids fought, they’re gritty. Like I told them after the game, they fought to the end and I’m proud of them,” said head coach Jonathan Gastley. “It was a good fought baseball game and I feel like we learned something from it. It doesn’t matter if we’re down one run, two runs or eight runs, they’re going to fight until the end and they’re going to always make it a ball game.”
For the rest of the story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
