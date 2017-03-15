GIRLS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. dominates Monroe Area

Jackson County girls’ soccer coach Matt Maier believes his team is “starting to figure it out” offensively, showing flashes on Friday over Monroe Area.
Haley Franklin, Montgomery Garland and Megan Kral scored two goals each as the ninth-ranked Lady Panthers (6-2, 3-0) routed the Lady Purple Hurricanes 6-1 in region play.
“We are not where we want to be yet, but we are getting there,” Maier said. “We just have to be more consistent.”
As for the team’s overall effort, seniors Tiffany Savage, Franklin, Andrea Menchaca and Kral all “played well,” according to Maier, while freshmen Ivy Bell and Montgomery Garland provided “a lot of energy.”
The team was coming off a 3-0 loss to Class AAAA’s No. 4 team, North Oconee, last Tuesday (March 7).
“I thought our girls played well versus North Oconee,” Maier said. “If not for a couple of mental lapses, we played them even.”
Jackson County was scheduled to travel to Morgan County on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers will hit the road again Friday for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with winless Hart County.
