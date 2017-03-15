TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson girls take second in competitive Jefferson Relays

The Jefferson girls’ track and field team took runner-up honors at the Jefferson Relays on Saturday, and got a sneak peak of one of the region’s best teams in the process.

The Lady Dragons tallied 119.5 points, finishing a close second to 8-AAAA foe North Oconee, who won the meet with 126 points.
“The Jefferson Relays was a very beneficial meet and all of our athletes that participated took full advantage of it,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “North Oconee has a really good track team and their competitors really pushed our athletes to perform at their best.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.


