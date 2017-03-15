BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers survive OT test

The Jackson County boys’ soccer team again found itself in a region match that went beyond regulation except this time the Panthers celebrated an overtime win.
Jackson County (4-4, 2-1) beat Monroe Area 4-3 on Friday to move to 2-1 in Region 8-AAA play. The Panthers lost to East Jackson earlier in the year in a match that went past overtime to PKs.
“Any region win is a good one and the last two region matches have gone to overtime, so we have been well tested in our composure, fitness and abilities to find a way to succeed,” coach Bob Betz said.
Oscar Ponce scored two goals in the victory.
Jackson County out-possessed Monroe Area but had trouble finishing as the Panthers trailed 2-1 at the half.
“I want to give a lot of credit to their coach, Ben Ingram, for definitely employing an effective strategy and tactics for his team’s personnel,” Betz said. “While we had many more chances in the first half, they converted on two of three good chances and had a 2-1 lead at half.”
But Betz also praised his team’s persistence, tying the game three times, though it was unable to gain a lead during regulation. Ponce scored his second goal of the evening in the first overtime off a throw-in header flick from Hunter Cantrell, for what would be the game-winner.
For the rest of this story, see the March 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
