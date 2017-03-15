SOCCER: Strong defensive effort helps EJCHS get to 3-0 in region

East Jackson defenders stepped up on the road to ensure the Eagles’ unbeaten record in region play remained intact.

Edgar Aguirre and Luis Garcia scored in the first half and the Eagle defense made sure those goals held up in a 2-1 region road victory over Hart County on Friday. The win moved the East Jackson boys' team to 3-0 in the 8-AAA standings.
“I felt we controlled the game with our passing and the back line did a great job of staying in position and not playing into Hart’s type of game,” coach Ezra Crumley said.
Crumley specifically noted the play of Brian Gonzalez, Andy Balaban, and Jordan White on the back line in support of goalkeeper Luke Harrison.
“If I had to say what was the biggest reason we won that game, besides the two goals, I would have to give credit to (Harrison) and any guy that played the back line — tremendous job by those guys,” Crumley said.
