Car break-in suspect caught in Reunion subdivision

A man suspected of breaking into vehicles was arrested last week during a traffic stop inside the Reunion subdivision.
Jorge Serrano, 35, of Jefferson, is facing charges of two counts of entering auto, loitering or prowling, theft by receiving, driving while unlicensed and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Reunion neighborhood on March 10 around 4 p.m. following reports of suspicious persons in the neighborhood who were possibly breaking into vehicles.
"During the course of the deputies’ roadside investigation, it was determined that Serrano matched the description given by those callers, and also that he was driving while unlicensed," according to a news release.
Serrano was placed under arrest and authorities found a stolen handgun along with other suspected stolen property. (The handgun had been reported stolen from a South Hall residence in February.)
Investigators later determined two juveniles, also from Jefferson, were involved in the incident. Charges are pending against them.
Serrano was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he is currently held on bond.
