County to seek grant for Ga. 211, Cedar Creek Road upgrades

Barrow County will seek more than $1.3 million in state funding for improvements at the intersection of Ga. 211 and Cedar Creek Road just west of Winder.
The Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the submittal of a grant application for $1.36 million from the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) in an attempt to improve traffic safety, increase system connectivity and enhance freight mobility from the Bankhead Highway industrial corridor to Ga. 211 and Interstate 85.
County engineering director Darrell Greeson said the improvements will support truck traffic from Ga. 211 to Bankhead Highway and the new intersection at Ed Hogan Road and reduce traffic congestion in downtown Winder.
Specifically, the project would involve relocating and realigning the intersection to eliminate the existing 45-degree skew and align the new intersection with the existing intersection at Hal Jackson Road, according to county documents.
The county plans to match 20 percent — or $340,000 — of the estimated $1.7 million project cost. Though no match is required for the grant, the GTIB encourages the use of matching funds and preference may be given to projects that have a higher match and have secured other non-state sources of funding, Greeson said.
If the county is awarded the grant, construction would be scheduled for completion during Fiscal Year 2018, Greeson said.
