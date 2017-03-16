A Jefferson teenager was killed yesterday after striking a stationary railcar.
Caleb Steven Moore, 19, died in the crash which occurred Wednesday, March 15, around 4:45 p.m.
Moore was traveling south on New Salem Church Road, missed a curve and traveled off the shoulder. His 2008 Ford Edge drove approximately 85 feet off the roadway and struck the side of a stationary railcar head-on, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Moore was the only person in the vehicle.
He is the son of Jackson County Probate Judge Sherry Moore.
Teen killed after striking railcar
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry