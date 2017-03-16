Teen killed after striking railcar

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, March 16. 2017
A Jefferson teenager was killed yesterday after striking a stationary railcar.

Caleb Steven Moore, 19, died in the crash which occurred Wednesday, March 15, around 4:45 p.m.

Moore was traveling south on New Salem Church Road, missed a curve and traveled off the shoulder. His 2008 Ford Edge drove approximately 85 feet off the roadway and struck the side of a stationary railcar head-on, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Moore was the only person in the vehicle.

He is the son of Jackson County Probate Judge Sherry Moore.
Comments
Old Website

