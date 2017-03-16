Kitty Caudell (03-15-17)

BALDWIN - Kitty Caudell, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the residence of Bobby and Ann Smith.
Ms. Caudell was born on January 26, 1932, in Banks County, the daughter of the late Luther C. and Mary Etta Broome Caudell. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Broadus, Buford, and Dewey Caudell; and sisters, Annese Caudell and Louise Short. Ms. Caudell was a retired bookkeeper and payroll clerk with over 50 years of service. Kitty was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Survivors include special friends, Bobby and Ann Smith, Baldwin; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, Georgia, with the Rev. Terrell Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
