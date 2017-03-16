COLBERT - Alice Faye Herring, 73, passed away following an extended illness on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Born in Alabama on May 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Sam Scoggins and Rhoda Myers Scoggins. Mrs. Herring was a homemaker, wonderful wife, and loving mother and grandmother. She was an artist and awesome cook and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Herring; and her brother, Roy Moon.
Survivors include her children, Donna Herring Elrod, Tony Herring (Stephanie), Lonnie Herring (Robyn) and David Herring (Sarah); 12 grandchildren, Jeremy Elrod, Zachary Elrod, Brett Herring (Maria), Kristina (Joel) Kesler, Chad Herring, Tanner Herring, Michael Dean, Brianna Dean, Hannah Dean, Leslie Herring, Gabbie Herring and Jessica Herring; and three great-grandchildren, Matthew Herring, Micah Kesler and Andric Kaupe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with the Revs. Roland Arrowood and Herman Nation officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 16, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Herring (03-14-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry