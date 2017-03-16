Baseball: Bulldoggs open region play with win over Dacula

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, March 16. 2017
The Winder-Barrow baseball team opened its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Dacula.
Casey Thurmond reached on an error in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Beau Hanna.
The Bulldoggs improved to 11-1 on season and were coming off a 3-1 finish last week at the Perfect Game Showdown in Emerson.
For a recap of those games, see the March 15 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.