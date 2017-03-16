Baseball: Bulldoggs open region play with win over Dacula

The Winder-Barrow baseball team opened its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Dacula.
Casey Thurmond reached on an error in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Beau Hanna.
The Bulldoggs improved to 11-1 on season and were coming off a 3-1 finish last week at the Perfect Game Showdown in Emerson.
For a recap of those games, see the March 15 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
