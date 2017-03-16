Teen killed after striking railcar; services announced

A Jefferson teenager was killed March 15 after striking a stationary railcar.
Services for Caleb Moore, 19, will be held Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Church (267 Mahaffey Street, Jefferson) with the Revs. Mark Mobley and Nick Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, from 4-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Moore died in a crash which occurred Wednesday, March 15, around 4:45 p.m.
He was traveling south on New Salem Church Road, missed a curve and traveled off the shoulder. His 2008 Ford Edge drove approximately 85 feet off the roadway and struck the side of a stationary railcar head-on, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Moore was the only person in the vehicle.
He is the son of Jackson County Probate Judge Sherry Moore and Mitchell Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
