Warehouse rezoning hearing is Thursday

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Monday, March 20. 2017
After a month’s delay, a request to rezone 90 acres for a warehouse will go before Jackson County planners on Thursday.

Inland Holdings, LLC, is requesting the rezoning for property at the intersection of Hog Mountain Road and Storey Lane, an area which has traditionally been rural/residential.

Developers plan to construct at least two industrial buildings (distribution or manufacturing) at the site, which will total over 1-million square feet.
