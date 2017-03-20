Caleb Moore (03-15-17)

JEFFERSON - Caleb Steven Moore, 19, entered into rest Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Mr. Moore was born in Athens, the son of Mitchell Steven Moore and Sherry Clark Moore of Jefferson. Mr. Moore worked in retail at Wilson’s Leather & Polo and is preceded in death by a grandfather, Sonny Clark.
Caleb ran both track and cross country and enjoyed participating in Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Life Scout. He was a voracious reader who loved to learn, and had a vast knowledge of history, including World War II and the War Between the States. And good advice. He was interested in politics and loved to debate current issues with others.
He was handsome and tall, standing 6’7”, and took pride in his snazzy sense of style – even when his parents disagreed. Younger children and animals naturally gravitated to Caleb because of his gentle spirit. His nephew Ryan thought he was a funny guy, and his friends remember him as a source for a good laugh – or good advice. He was intelligent, empathetic, big-hearted, and a genuine, kind soul. He was a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors in addition to his parents include a sister Cherie Iler Wall and her husband Wesley, Watkinsville; nephews, Ryan and Lucas Wall; grandmothers, Sandra Clark, Bogart, and Kathy Terry, Athens; aunts and uncles, Susanne Hester, Jefferson, and Patti and Marty Dowdy, Greensboro, Greg and Kim Moore, Mt. Airy, Justin and Paige Terry, Jacksonville, Fla., and Adam and Robin Terry, Atlanta.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 19, at Jefferson Church in Jefferson, with the Revs. Mark Mobley and Nick Dalton officiating. Burial was in Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Memorials may be made to the Jackson County Humane Society, P.O. Box 567, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
