COMER - Virginia Ann O’Kelley, 78, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017.
Born in Arnoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Norman and Xaver Dudley Norman. Mrs. O'Kelley was an employee of the Comer News/Danielsville Monitor for 30 years. She was a member of Collier Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mamie “Trudy” Jones; two sisters-in-law, Annie Ruby Hamby and Rose Winona Gibson; and one brother-in-law, Harold D. O’Kelley.
Survivors include her husband, Frank L. O’Kelley; three children, Julie O’Kelley, Michael O’Kelley (Karen) and Shannon Bowman (Wynn Jr.); two brothers, Jack Norman and Lee Norman; and three grandchildren, Caitlin O’Kelley, Olivia Bowman and Wynn Bowman III.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 20, at 2 p.m., at Collier Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Sandy Cross Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Virginia O’Kelley (03-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry