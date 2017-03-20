Frank Gordon (03-18-17)

GILLSVILLE - Frank A. Gordon, 79, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Born in Walton County on February 1, 1938, he was the son of the late A. F. Gordon and Drucilla Garrison Gordon. Mr. Gordon was a graduate from Walton County High School, ABAC, and the University of Georgia. He retired in 1969 as an agricultural school teacher from Banks County High School. He was also a farm manager until 1985.
Mr. Gordon was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. His hobbies included traveling with his loving wife, Barbrann, who together visited all of the United States and 57 countries, beekeeping, and farming. He was a private pilot and a locksmith.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Gordon.
Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Barbrann Bonds Hill Gordon, Gillsville; daughters, Debbie Harper, Athens, Cindy (James) Pittman, Commerce, and Bobbie Jo (Edward) Countryman, Homer; sons, Zane Hill, Lula, and Shawn (Dinorah) Hill, Flowery Branch; sisters, Mabel (Lloyd) Williams and Marel (Tom) Burrell, all of Gwinnett; grandchildren, Jasmine Harper, Courtney Harper, J. D. Pittman, Eddie Countryman, Evan Countryman, Meghan Hill-Hardman, Samantha Hill, Branson Hill, Mariah Griffeth, Havan Gilley, Nathan Hill; great-grandchildren, Nakyra Strickland, Tylia Brown, Donavin Pittman, Jamarius Huff, Gunner Griffeth, and Lillie Mae Griffeth.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Thursday, March 23, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Rev. Will Griffeth officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Georgia National Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
