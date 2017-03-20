Barbara Mitchell (03-17-17)

COMMERCE - Barbara Jean Mitchell, 94, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Mitchell was born in Linton, Ind., the daughter of the late Robert and Alice Raney. She was a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church, Commerce FUMC Circle, Pinetree Garden Club, and Friends of the Library. She was a bookkeeper at Val Ward Cadillac. Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, William Robert Mitchell; and brother, David Raney.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Cartee (Roy), Commerce; sister, Carolyn Hembree; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 20, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. David Bowen officiating. Interment was in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Commerce First United Methodist Church or Jackson County Humane Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
