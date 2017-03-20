Tommy Hardy (03-17-17)

Monday, March 20. 2017
JEFFERSON - Tommy Earl Hardy, 73, passed away Friday, March 17, 2017.

Tommy served in the United States Army. He was a big race fan and was a retired truck driver.

Survivors include his son, Tommy Keith Hardy and wife Kay, Athens; daughter, Rebecca Ann Hardy, Jefferson; grandchildren, Tommy Kyle Hardy and William Kole Hardy; and special caregivers, Shirley Hardy, Janet Freeman and Charlotte Holland.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Whitfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Loran Smith Cancer Foundation at athenshealth.org.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Old Website

