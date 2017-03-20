Wilma Wofford (03-19-17)

Monday, March 20. 2017
Wilma Wofford, 69, raised in Hoschton, Ga., passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Florene Wofford.

Survivors include her brother, Bobby Wofford, Lawrenceville; sister, Diane and Terrell Sloan, Hoschton; and nieces and nephews, Wendy Shores, Wes and Odyssey Wofford, Wade and Catarina Wofford, Kristy Sloan, and Terri and Mitchell Mullinax.

Graveside memorial services were held at Barrow Memorial Gardens Saturday, March 25.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Old Website

