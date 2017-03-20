Pamela Gordon (03-01-17)

ATHENS - Pamela Yvonne Gordon, 47, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at her residence.
Born in Athens, Mrs. Gordon was the daughter of Tom and Joann Pass Perry of Athens. She was the wife of Thomas L. Gordon IV, of Athens, and was a homemaker and a member of Redeemed Baptist Church.
Survivors in addition to her parents and husband include sons, Zachary T. Gordon, Christopher T. Gordon and Jordan W. Perry, all of Athens; daughter, Zoey E. Gordon, Athens; brother, John Perry, Arcade; sister, Paula Cruze, Athens; and one grandchild.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5, at Redeemed Baptist Church with the Rev. Phil Parks officiating. Burial was in Nicholson City Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements were in the care of Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.
