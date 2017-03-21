‘Dood’ Savage (03-20-17)

MAYSVILLE - Howard Denver “Dood” Savage, 94, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Mr. Savage was born in Jackson County, the son of the late Allen and Emma Harrington Savage. Denver was the youngest of twelve children, all deceased. He served in the Pacific theater during World War II on a Naval Submarine. Mr. Savage worked in the oil industry and retired in 1985 from Colonial Pipeline. Denver and Jean moved to the farm in Jackson County in 1987 and started in the cattle business. Mr. Savage was a member of the Holly Springs United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Carolyn Eugenia “Jean” Parks Savage, Maysville; son, Howard Denver “Rusty” Savage Jr., Maysville; daughters, Carol Ann Savage Mills and her husband Bruce, Hoschton, Nancy Savage Dugas and her husband Thom, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Daniel Patrick Jones, Jason Lee Jones, both of San Francisco, Casey Elizabeth Dugas, Thailand, and Kevin Thomas Dugas, Denver, Colo.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, at 11 a.m. in the Holly Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
The family requests that no flowers be sent and in lieu of flowers, take a friend to lunch.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
