Charles Walsh (03-19-17)

JEFFERSON - Charles Edward Walsh, 80, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017, surrounded by family.
Mr. Walsh was born in Wilkesboro, N.C., the son of the late Genio and Johnsie Walsh and the brother of Elaine, Doyle and Iva Lou Walsh.
Mr. Walsh declined an impressive appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, became a private pilot, and served his country in the Army National Guard. Mr. Walsh attended Brevard College in North Carolina, where he received an associate’s degree. He then went on to the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla., where he received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts. After graduation, he moved to Atlanta, where he worked for several advertising agencies as an art director in commercial art.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia Kelso Walsh, Jefferson; three daughters, Meredith Bilow and husband Michael, Commerce, Elise Osako and husband James, Commerce, Whitney Yoder and husband Charles, Asheville, N.C.; sister, Iva Lou Faw, Wilkesboro, N.C.; and six grandchildren.
Graveside services for the immediate family will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Evans Memory Gardens. No visitation is planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the First Baptist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
