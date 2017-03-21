Gene Chambers (05-15-17)

CUMMING - Gene Marion Chambers, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
Gene was born on September 4, 1926, in Homer, GA, to the late Roy and Irene Chambers. Gene was a veteran of the United States Army Air corps and Airforce B29 Crew Member from 1943 until 1946 during the World War II Pacific Campaign combat in Okinawa. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Atlanta Art Institute, where he received a Bachelor’s of Art degree. He was the art director for 38 years for WAGA TV Channel 5/ CBS television station. Gene was known for being the first art director for a TV station in the Southeastern United States.
He served as a steward at Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Norcross, Ga. for 20 years. He also served as a Grand Juror for many years in Gwinnet and Forsyth County. He was one of 6 founding steering committee members who launched Pinckneyville Arts Association and Pinckneyville Spring Festival. Gene was a Master Mason of the Norcross Masonic Lodge, also a member of the Scottish Rite Masons 33rd degree. He was a Scout Master of Troop #248 Boy Scouts of America. He was a Lieutenant Colonel Aide De Camp, appointed by Governor Jimmy Carter, later President of the United States of America.
Mr. Gene’s hobbies included masonry, gardening, ballroom dancing, community leadership, traveling internationally, boating, literature, scientific studies and world geography. He also dearly loved his family pets throughout his life. He was a very spiritual man that saw the good in all, and was a friend to everyone he met, as well as, inspiration to many.
Survivors include his wife, Jane Brooks Chambers, international portrait artist; their two sons, Martin and Sharon Chambers, Cumming, and Cortney and Yoko Chambers, Honolulu, Hawaii; his sister, Maxine Banks, Commerce; along with other loving friends.
Graveside services were held at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ruel Martin Officiating.
Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
