Thomas Casper (03-18-17)

Thomas Edward Casper, 78, died Saturday, March 18, 2017.
A native of Oconee County, he was the son of the late Silmon and Viola Fulcher Casper. Mr. Casper was retired from Thrall Car and was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Gregg Casper, and children, Sandra Denise Wilson and Timmy Casper.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law; Tommy and Ketna Casper; brother, Ray Casper; sister, Merita Austin; grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Jordan, Jonah, and Jasmyn Casper; and son-in-law, Jim Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Gordon Griffin will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
