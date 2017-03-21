Thomas Casper (03-18-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, March 21. 2017
Thomas Edward Casper, 78, died Saturday, March 18, 2017.

A native of Oconee County, he was the son of the late Silmon and Viola Fulcher Casper. Mr. Casper was retired from Thrall Car and was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Gregg Casper, and children, Sandra Denise Wilson and Timmy Casper.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law; Tommy and Ketna Casper; brother, Ray Casper; sister, Merita Austin; grandchildren, Taylor Wilson, Jordan, Jonah, and Jasmyn Casper; and son-in-law, Jim Wilson.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 26, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Gordon Griffin will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.