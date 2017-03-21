Turnout sparse as voters say ‘Yes’ to E-SPLOST renewal

The Madison County penny tax for school improvements will remain.
Not many Madison County voters cared about Tuesday’s referendum on renewing the one-cent sales tax for county school improvements. But those who did vote were overwhelmingly in favor of keeping the current tax setup in place for five more years.
Just 878 out of 15,762 registered Madison County voters (5.6 percent) cast their ballots in the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (E-SPLOST) vote Tuesday. Of those who did vote, 802 went with “Yes,” while 72 voted “No” on keeping the one-cent sales tax.
The funds from the one-cent tax will be used to continue payments on the high school renovations. If shot down, the payments on the already-completed Madison County High School renovations would have been shifted to property taxpayers.
