Man killed after tree falls onto house

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Tuesday, March 21. 2017
A man was killed in the storm that ripped through the area Tuesday night.
Safety officials say a tree fell onto a Cambridge Farms Drive residence and crushed the man in bed. His identity has not yet been released.
The West Jackson Fire Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
Storm damage has been reported throughout the area. Trees are down and multiple power outages have been reported.
Authorities are asking residents to stay in their homes until the weather clears.
