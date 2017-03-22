Martha Hawkins (03-18-17)

WINDER - Martha Jane Hawkins, 85, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2018, at her residence.
A native of Union County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Ed and Emma Harkins Payne. She was preceded in death by husbands, Windell Ross and Jack Hawkins; son, Kenneth Ross; and grandchild, Tonya Ross. Mrs. Hawkins was a retired employee of the Siemens Electronic Corporation.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Kenneth Childers, Auburn, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Graypell Rich and Mary Hensley, both of Blairsville, Ga.
No Services are planned at this time.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
